Lake breeze returns, dodging some showers heading into the weekend

Today: On Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered rain showers. There will be a dry layer of air just above the surface, so there’s a chance we will see much of the rain evaporate before it hits the surface. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s around the lake, but still some 60 and 70 across inland portions of the area. Winds will be out of the east off Lake Superior between 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few scattered showers, mainly from the Twin Ports points south. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s around the lake with strong east winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Inland portions of the area will climb back into the 60s.

Sunday: Sunday features clearing skies and more sunshine as we head through the day. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake and 70′s for inland portions of the area. Winds will be out of the northeast but lighter, between 5-15 MPH.

