Hwy 2, Hwy 194 construction to begin Monday

Map of the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2 and repaving along Hwy 2.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to begin on Highway 2 and Highway 194.

MnDOT contractors will begin work on Highway 2 and Highway 194 on Monday, May 15.

Initial work will include installation of new lighting, culvert work, and construction of a temporary bypass at the intersection of the two highways.

Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures during work hours.

This project will also construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 194.

It will also resurface Highway 2 from Independence Road to Highway 194.

In early June, a detour will be required.

Map of the detour of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2.
Map of the detour of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2.(Northern News Now)

For more information on the project, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

