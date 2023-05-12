Hwy 2, Hwy 194 construction to begin Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to begin on Highway 2 and Highway 194.

MnDOT contractors will begin work on Highway 2 and Highway 194 on Monday, May 15.

Initial work will include installation of new lighting, culvert work, and construction of a temporary bypass at the intersection of the two highways.

Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures during work hours.

This project will also construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 194.

It will also resurface Highway 2 from Independence Road to Highway 194.

In early June, a detour will be required.

Map of the detour of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2. (Northern News Now)

