Hwy 135 landscaping in Biwabik to start Monday

BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Landscaping will begin next week along Highway 135.

MnDOT contractors will begin work on landscaping in Biwabik along Highway 135 on Monday, May 15.

Work will be from County Road 715 to County Road 138 on the highway.

The project is expected to last through July 15.

Motorists should expect shoulder closures in works areas.

Highway repair work will take place later this summer.

