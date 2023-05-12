Hermantown’s offense explodes puts up 20 in big win over Duluth Marshall
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a disappointing loss against Cloquet Wednesday, the Hermantown Hawks quickly flipped the page and beat the Marshall Hilltoppers 20-0.
Beautiful day for a ball game.— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) May 11, 2023
Hermantown hosting Marshall in a LSC battle. Highlights tonight at 6&10 on @NorthernNewsNow pic.twitter.com/vAinLIDRhO
