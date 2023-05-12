Duluth’s Skyline Parkway, other seasonal roads reopen Friday

Portions of Skyline Parkway will be closed for the winter season.
Portions of Skyline Parkway will be closed for the winter season.(KBJR 6)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The portions of roads that have been closed for the winter have reopened in Duluth.

Portions of Skyline Parkway, Maxwell Road, and Seven Bridges Road reopened Friday to motorized traffic.

These roads close to vehicle traffic annually for the winter season.

The portions of roads reopening include:

  • Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road
  • Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road
  • Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street
  • Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing outside of Iron Range restaurant
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

Veterans benefits seminar coming to Chisholm
Duluth Depot train
Lake Superior Railroad Museum to close for film production
Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
J. Nicholas Cramer mugshot
Mora man sentenced to 36 years for Iron Range murder