Duluth’s Skyline Parkway, other seasonal roads reopen Friday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The portions of roads that have been closed for the winter have reopened in Duluth.

Portions of Skyline Parkway, Maxwell Road, and Seven Bridges Road reopened Friday to motorized traffic.

These roads close to vehicle traffic annually for the winter season.

The portions of roads reopening include:

Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.

