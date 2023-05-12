Duluth’s natural surface trails reopening Saturday

Trails close after rainfall for about one day
Forest trails
Forest trails(WGEM)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A number of Duluth’s natural surface trails will be reopening Saturday.

The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation division announced the trails will be reopening at noon on Saturday, May 13.

City staff is asking trail users to observe proper trail etiquette and stewardship by respecting individual trail closures and avoiding any wet or muddy trails.

If you notice that you are leaving footprints or a bicycle tire imprint on the trail, turn around in order to reduce potential trail damage.

Officials also state if you encounter a wet/muddy spot in an otherwise completely dry trail, go through the wet or muddy place to prevent the widening of the trail.

Trails will close after a rainfall event and typically take 24 hours to dry and reopen after.

Users should expect to encounter trail debris such as sticks, branches, and encroaching brush due to wet, heavy snowfall this past winter.

See below a listing of trails that are open or closed (*DT: Duluth Traverse).

Trails open as of noon Saturday, May 13:

  • Superior Hiking Trail
  • Grand Portage Trailhead to Magney Snively (including Ely’s Peak Loop)
  • North 24th Ave West Trailhead to UMD
  • Duluth Traverse Hiking/Biking Trails
  • Stone Age (DWP, Ely’s Peak)
  • Keene DT
  • Quarry Park / Bellevue Park
  • Kissing Booth Trail (Piedmont)
  • Craft Connector Trail (Enger/Central Park)
  • *Enger / Observation / Antenna Farm DT
  • *West Chester / Chester Bowl Rim
  • Morningside / Hawk Ridge DT
  • Other Hiking Areas
  • Lincoln Park Trails (above W 7th St)
  • Enger Park Trails
  • Chester Park, and Chester Creek Trails
  • Congdon Park Trails
  • Hawk Ridge Trails

The below trail areas remain closed:

  • Superior Hiking Trail
  • Magney Snively to North 24th Ave Trailhead
  • UMD to Martin Road Trailhead
  • Mission Creek Trails
  • Spirit Mountain Trails
  • Fairmont DT
  • Kingsbury DT
  • Brewer Park Trails
  • Piedmont Trails
  • Hartley Park
  • Lester Park

