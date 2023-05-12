Duluth’s natural surface trails reopening Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A number of Duluth’s natural surface trails will be reopening Saturday.

The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation division announced the trails will be reopening at noon on Saturday, May 13.

City staff is asking trail users to observe proper trail etiquette and stewardship by respecting individual trail closures and avoiding any wet or muddy trails.

If you notice that you are leaving footprints or a bicycle tire imprint on the trail, turn around in order to reduce potential trail damage.

Officials also state if you encounter a wet/muddy spot in an otherwise completely dry trail, go through the wet or muddy place to prevent the widening of the trail.

Trails will close after a rainfall event and typically take 24 hours to dry and reopen after.

Users should expect to encounter trail debris such as sticks, branches, and encroaching brush due to wet, heavy snowfall this past winter.

See below a listing of trails that are open or closed (*DT: Duluth Traverse).

Trails open as of noon Saturday, May 13:

Superior Hiking Trail

Grand Portage Trailhead to Magney Snively (including Ely’s Peak Loop)

North 24th Ave West Trailhead to UMD

Duluth Traverse Hiking/Biking Trails

Stone Age (DWP, Ely’s Peak)

Keene DT

Quarry Park / Bellevue Park

Kissing Booth Trail (Piedmont)

Craft Connector Trail (Enger/Central Park)

*Enger / Observation / Antenna Farm DT

*West Chester / Chester Bowl Rim

Morningside / Hawk Ridge DT

Other Hiking Areas

Lincoln Park Trails (above W 7th St)

Enger Park Trails

Chester Park, and Chester Creek Trails

Congdon Park Trails

Hawk Ridge Trails

The below trail areas remain closed:

Superior Hiking Trail

Magney Snively to North 24th Ave Trailhead

UMD to Martin Road Trailhead

Mission Creek Trails

Spirit Mountain Trails

Fairmont DT

Kingsbury DT

Brewer Park Trails

Piedmont Trails

Hartley Park

Lester Park

