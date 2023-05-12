Duluth East’s Cole Christian commits to Air Force Academy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big news out of Duluth East, after a monster season, Cole Christian announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy to continue his hockey career at the division one level.

Cole Christian of Duluth East has committed to Air Force. The 5’8 F had a massive senior season with 69pts over 28gp. pic.twitter.com/fsCFKj3HXq — Sydney Wolf (@sydneyisawolf) May 11, 2023

Christian led the Greyhounds to the number one seed in 7 Double-A and the section championship game.

Cole doubled his point total this past season with, 69 including 28 goals.

