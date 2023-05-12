Duluth East’s Cole Christian commits to Air Force Academy

Cole Christian's goal puts East up 3-0
Cole Christian's goal puts East up 3-0(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big news out of Duluth East, after a monster season, Cole Christian announced his commitment to the Air Force Academy to continue his hockey career at the division one level.

Christian led the Greyhounds to the number one seed in 7 Double-A and the section championship game.

Cole doubled his point total this past season with, 69 including 28 goals.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

Hermantown softball beats Marshall 20-0
Hermantown’s offense explodes puts up 20 in big win over Duluth Marshall
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse captured the World Curling Mixed Doubles Championship in South...
Duluth curling pair capture world championship title in South Korea
Esko is now 11-0 after victory over Two Harbors
Esko remains perfect after defeating Two Harbors
Lumberjacks strike again for their third straight
Cloquet earns third straight victory over conference foe Hermantown