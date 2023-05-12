Cook County prescribed fire outside of containment lines, not wildfire status

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A prescribed fire in Cook County has gotten away from Forest Service crews and is now burning outside of the containment lines.

According to the Forest Service, the fire left the bounds Friday afternoon about five miles west of the end of the Gunflint Trail.

Currently, crews and two volunteer departments are fighting the fire from the ground and the air.

Officials are not declaring this a wildfire at this time.

They are hoping to get the 10-acre fire back in containment lines soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

