City by City: Virginia, Minnesota, Hayward

Virginia, MN- The community is preparing to say goodbye to an historic venue. Goodman Auditorium was opened in 1917 and has been a place to promote the arts on the Iron Range for over 100 years. However, the auditorium will soon sing its swan song. On May 20, several local organizations including Rock Ridge Schools are coming together for a 4-piece symphony performance called “Mesabi; The Sleeping Giant”. This show will be the debut of the piece as it was written as a tribute to the Iron Range. On June 6 the space will be closed for good. Ticket information for the Farewell to Goodman Auditorium can be found here. Also helping with the project is the Farewell to Goodman Auditorium Concert Committee, chaired by Betsy Olivanti.

Minnesota- In celebration of Mother’s Day and the Minnesota Fishing Opener the Student Anglers Organization is hosting a fishing challenge on May 13 and 14. All Minnesota Moms can fish for free opener weekend. Those who want to participate in the challenge can join the “Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge” Facebook Group and post a picture of themselves with one fish they catch. Over 100 moms will then be selected for a prize from the Student Anglers Organization and DNR.

Hayward, WI- High school girls interested in the Musky Queen Scholarship Program are invited to an information session on Monday, May 15. Interested candidates and their parents are invited to Angler’s Bar and Grill from 6:30 to 7:30 to learn more about the program. The Musky Queen Scholarship Program is designed to honor and recognize young women in the Hayward Area who exhibit positive leadership and volunteerism traits. Students must be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year to run. All candidates will receive between 200 and 1200 dollars in scholarship awards.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

