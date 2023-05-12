Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing outside of Iron Range restaurant
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge
Carol Jarrett, of Salem, raises her fist during a rally calling for an end to the Senate...
GOP boycott in Oregon threatens abortion, transgender bills and protesters’ own political careers
US Marshals arrested Nasir Grant, one of two inmates who escaped a Philadelphia prison on Sunday.
Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison