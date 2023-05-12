3 people charged in Ashland County drug bust

Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, Eva Plucinski, Valerie Connors
Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, Eva Plucinski, Valerie Connors(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SANBORN TOWNSHIP, WI. (Northern News Now) - Three people were charged in a drug bust in Ashland County.

In April, Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Sanborn Township.

The search stemmed from a drug trafficking investigation.

During the search police located 34 grams of fentanyl, packaging material, firearms, and $6,200 in cash.

Police then arrested Daniel Pineiro-Bigboy, 22, Eva Plucinski, 19, and Valerie Connors, 40.

Pineiro-Bigboy was charged with manufacture/delivery of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Plucinski was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and Connors was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

