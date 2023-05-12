2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded

Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022
shooting
shooting(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two Milwaukee residents were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022.

Marquise Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Police have said the shootings stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two groups.

Two other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the shootings. One was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam...
Free speech, racial equity battles are playing out on Wisconsin campuses
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in...
Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat
Stock photo
2nd Michigan school district bans backpacks after loaded gun found
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers QB Jordan Love doesn’t mind pressure that comes from replacing Aaron Rodgers