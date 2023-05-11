Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KETTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A head-on crash involving a car driving the wrong way on Interstate-35 in Pine County killed one person and left another with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling north in the south lanes on I-35 just south of Willow River in Kettle River Township.

Authorities say a Volkswagon Tiguan was traveling south in the southbound lanes at the same location when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the RAV4 traveling the wrong way was Annette Larson, 61, from Superior. She died on scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Henry Nelson, 19, from St. Louis Park, MN was driving the other vehicle. He taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it is not known at this point if alcohol was a factor in Larson travelling the wrong direction.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

