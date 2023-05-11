Warm today, scattered showers and lake breeze to close the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Thursday we will have mostly to partly sunny skies for much of the day. There will also be a chance of some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s with light southerly winds. We will probably be cooler on the immediate Lake Superior Shoreline once again as well.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday features partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with the chance of a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or 2. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the east 5-10 MPH right off of Lake Superior so the immediate Lake Shore could stay in the 40s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s with east winds. Some inland highs will be in the 60′s. There is the chance of a few stay showers. Winds are again of of Lake Superior between 20-25 MPH and gusting upwards of 35 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
20-year-old man found dead after kayaking incident in Lake County
Earnest Carlson
Iron Range man charged with setting wildfire
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation

Latest News

Scattered showers
MAY 10, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Scattered chances for showers and storms continue this week!
First Alert Forecast
Chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow
Tracking storms
MAY 9, PM WEATHER