Warm today, scattered showers and lake breeze to close the week

Thursday: Thursday we will have mostly to partly sunny skies for much of the day. There will also be a chance of some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s with light southerly winds. We will probably be cooler on the immediate Lake Superior Shoreline once again as well.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday features partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with the chance of a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or 2. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the east 5-10 MPH right off of Lake Superior so the immediate Lake Shore could stay in the 40s.

Saturday: Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s with east winds. Some inland highs will be in the 60′s. There is the chance of a few stay showers. Winds are again of of Lake Superior between 20-25 MPH and gusting upwards of 35 MPH.

