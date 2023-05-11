The UMD Women’s Hockey team release full 2023-24 schedule

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bulldog Hockey fans may have several months before they can enjoy another game at AMSOIL, but they can start planning for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, The University of Minnesota Duluth Hockey team released their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Click here to view the full schedule.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.