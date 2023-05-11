Puppies arrive at Duluth prison for non-profit’s special training program

Dell and her seven puppies
Dell and her seven puppies(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Duluth prisoners got special visitors Thursday.

The non-profit “Can Do Canines” brought puppies in to visit the prisoners at the Duluth Federal Prison Camp as part of their “Prison Puppy Program.”

Mom dog, Dell, and dad dog, Eiken, welcomed their seven yellow lab puppies on April 1.

The family that helped raise the litter was able to temporarily name the puppies: Courage, Freedom, Hope, Peace, Promise, Spirit, and Triumph.

Puppy with Can Do Canines vest
Puppy with Can Do Canines vest(Northern News Now)

Over the next five weeks, selected inmate handlers will help train and wean the puppies from their mother.

From there, the puppies move to other prisons in the state where they will train to become service dogs.

Duluth is one of the seven prisons the non-profit partners with to raise money and train assistance dogs for those with disabilities who need them.

These dogs, once they are at least 2 years old, are then gifted to people with disabilities or others in need of assistance in Minnesota and Wisconsin for free.

