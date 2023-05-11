Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When a child goes missing, authorities often have to launch search and rescue efforts very quickly, with little notice.

A group of first responders in our area spent Thursday practicing what they would do in those precious first moments of a case like that.

In Hunters Park, police were going door to door, searching for a missing child in a realistic simulation.

“We’re doing a training scenario for our Child Abduction Response Team,” said Sgt. Eric Sathers with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Also known as CART, authorities from Douglas, St. Louis, and Carlton counties make up the search teams.

According to Sgt. Sathers, Thursday’s training focused on canvassing homes for information.

“Canvassing has proven time and time again, in any child abduction or missing child emergency across the country to be the best way to gather as much information quickly as possible,” Sgt. Sathers said.

He said the idea is to work out all the details now, so they’re ready for the real deal.

“Every minute that we spend looking for the resources we can’t spend looking for the child so we prepare that ahead of time,” Sgt. Sathers said.

Residents in Hunters Park were told ahead of time the training would be happening.

Some even shared information they were told to give to authorities.

“I was told to say was that there was a white vehicle speeding by so that was my that was my one fact that I could go off,” said Julie Flotten, a Hunters Park resident.

“I think it’s great if I’m able to help or people are able to help with someone learning how to do it. I’m all for it,” Flotten said.

In the event of a real emergency, Sgt. Sathers said there are steps anyone can take to help.

“Being observant, checking ring camera footage. If you have outbuildings, that might be going and checking your outbuildings your garages, your barns, your sheds or saunas, to see if a child may be in there,” Sgt. Sathers said.

CART trainings originated in Florida in the early 2000s after a series of abductions.

This group, known as the Lake Superior CART, was formed in 2016.

Canvassing is just one portion of the search efforts CART utilizes.

They also hold trainings on intelligence, logistics, volunteer coordination and more.

