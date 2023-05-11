Portion of Lincoln Park to temporarily close due to construction

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is temporarily closing a portion of Lincoln Park for park and infrastructure improvements.

The lower portion of the park between West 3rd Street and West 7th Street will be closed starting Monday, May 15.

However, the trails in the upper portion of the park between West 7th Street and West Skyline will remain open

Adopted in February 2016, the Lincoln Park Mini-Master Plan called for major renovations and replacement of existing park amenities and infrastructure.

The park improvement project includes:

Restoration of the historic stone pavilion with new ADA restroom facilities.

Playground relocation and replacement.

New parking lots.

New nature playscape.

New and refurbished picnic pavilions.

New multi-use sports court.

Accessible trails.

Lighting.

Construction is expected to last through the fall of 2023.

Due to this, there will be no events, programming, or reservations allowed at Lincoln Park until the spring of 2024 at the earliest.

For more information or to submit questions or comments, click here.

