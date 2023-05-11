“No Wake” zones for Pokegama Lake, Jay Gould Lake & Mississippi River

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office announced “No Wake” zones on Pokegama Lake, Jay Gould Lake, and the Mississippi River.

“NO WAKE” zone signs are being posted at all public access points on those bodies of water in Itasca County because of high water levels.

The announcement was made Thursday, May 11.

The Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling and strictly enforcing the no wake zone for the safety of recreational and property owners.

As of Thursday afternoon the high water had not triggered any flood warnings.

