“No Wake” zones for Pokegama Lake, Jay Gould Lake & Mississippi River

The Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling and strictly enforcing the no wake zone
One of the more frequent issues on Smith Mountain Lake is people not obeying no wake zones,...
One of the more frequent issues on Smith Mountain Lake is people not obeying no wake zones, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.(WDBJ)
By Matt McConico
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office announced “No Wake” zones on Pokegama Lake, Jay Gould Lake, and the Mississippi River.

“NO WAKE” zone signs are being posted at all public access points on those bodies of water in Itasca County because of high water levels.

The announcement was made Thursday, May 11.

The Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling and strictly enforcing the no wake zone for the safety of recreational and property owners.

As of Thursday afternoon the high water had not triggered any flood warnings.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Sen. Grant Hauschild sits down for an exclusive interview with Minnesota State Capitol Reporter...
EXCLUSIVE: MN ‘swing-vote’ lawmaker takes stance on gun legislation
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Wrong way crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries
Kay Spielman
“She was kindness,” Sister of woman killed by rock on Highway 61 speaks out

Latest News

City by City: Virginia, Minnesota, Hayward
City by City: Virginia, Minnesota, Hayward
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Preparing to Search: Authorities hold training exercise to find missing children
Dell and her seven puppies
Puppies arrive at Duluth prison for non-profit’s special training program
Road closed
First Ave East reconstruction to begin Monday, detours expected