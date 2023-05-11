Lake breeze returns for the weekend ahead

By Hunter McCullough
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies with increasing clouds into the evening hours. Tonight the winds will remain light out of the southeast. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s. There will be a chance of northern light tonight, but cloud cover may hinder the ability to see them. But if we see some patchy clear skies before midnight, might be worth taking a look to the north!

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered rain showers. However, there will be a dry layer of air just above the surface, so there’s a chance we will see much of the rain evaporate before it hits the surface. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s around the lake, but still some 60′s inland. Winds will be east 10-15mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers, mostly in Central Minnesota. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s around the lake with strong east winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake and 70′s inland. Winds will remain out of the ENE, but lighter, between 5-15mph.

