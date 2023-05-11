Hibbing man convicted in baby’s death now charged for assaulting pregnant woman

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing man convicted in a baby’s death and accused of assaulting an older couple has now been charged with another crime.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, 30, is facing a felony domestic assault charge for allegedly pushing a pregnant woman down the stairs.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Saturday, May 6.

Police spoke with the victim the following day.

She told police Bonacci-Koski pushed her down a flight of 10 to 11 stairs during an argument. Her young daughter also witnessed it happened.

Police also saw multiple injuries on the victim that appeared to be consistent with being knocked down a flight of stairs.

He is currently in the St. Louis County Jail for this most recent crime, but he also has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2018, Bonacci-Koski was sentenced to eight years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in connection to a baby’s death.

He was babysitting his 11-month-old nephew at a home in Tower when he left to go buy drugs and the house caught fire.

The baby ended up dying.

After about four years in prison, along with credit for about a year and a half time served in jail while his case played out in court, Bonacci-Koski was put on work release in February 2022, according to court records.

Several months after that, last September, he was charged with assaulting an older couple he didn’t know in New Independence Township.

He posted bail for that crime a few months ago and is expected to go on trial for that crime in July.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.