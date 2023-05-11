First Ave East reconstruction to begin Monday, detours expected

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be starting its 1st Avenue East reconstruction project next week.

The project is set to begin on Monday, May 15.

The first phase of the project will include the closure of 1st Avenue East from Superior Street and from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.

In addition, there will be a lane closure on 3rd Street from 1st Avenue East to Lake Avenue.

Superior Street will also be closed at 1st Avenue East.

A detour route will be posted for motorists to use 1st Avenue West, 4th Street, and Second Avenue East.

The detour route for the Michigan Street Utility Replacement Project will also be affected by this closure.

It will be modified to use 1st Avenue West to join the 1st Avenue East detour.

Michigan Street will also be converted into a two-way street with no parking between 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East.

1st Avenue East reconstruction detour map (Northern News Now)

Officials say the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in late June.

At that time, the intersection with Superior Street will reopen and the intersection with 2nd Street will be closed.

All other closures will remain until the completion of the project, which is expected in mid-October.

The project will consist of new hot water and steam utility infrastructure, replacement water and storm sewer utilities, replacement of a failing retaining wall, concrete pavement intersections at 1st Street and 2nd Street, new signals at the intersection of 2nd Street, and the reconstruction of 1st Avenue East from Superior Street to 3rd Street.

Minnesota Power will also be constructing a new electrical duct bank within the project limits.

For more information, contact the City of Duluth Engineering division at (218) 730-5200.

