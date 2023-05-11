Duluth man pleads guilty to wire fraud, operating fraudulent law firm

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after pretending to operate a law firm.

Gale Allen Rachuy, 73, defrauded an individual out of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

According to court documents, between March and April of 2022, Rachuy devised and executed a scheme to defraud an individual by falsely representing that he could provide legal services in connection with the victim’s post-conviction motion in exchange for $10,000.

Rachuy told the victim that he operated Midwest Legal Service, a Duluth-area law firm, for more than 38 years.

In addition, he claimed to employ several attorneys, including a retired federal judge who previously served on the Seventh Circuit of Appeals and a retired Hennepin County District Court judge.

On March 10, 2022, Rachuy sent a letter to the victim on Midwest Legal Service letterhead falsely claiming that the federal judge would assist in the victim’s legal representation.

An enclosed copy of a retainer agreement seeking a $2,500 payment was also included.

Then on March 15, 2022, Rachuy received the payment from the victim.

Shortly after the payment was made, the victim became suspicious and confronted Rachuy because the victim had not received a draft of the legal documents Rachuy had promised to file.

Rachuy then promised the victim he would promptly refund the money, which he never did.

Instead, he continued to falsely assure the victim that the federal judge and the Hennepin County judge were working on the case.

On Wednesday, May 10, Rachuy pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud.

His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Duluth Police Department, and the Hermantown Police Department, with assistance from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea A. Walcker and Harry M. Jacobs are prosecuting the case.

