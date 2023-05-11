Denfeld choir performs with ‘Foreigner’ at the DECC

The Denfeld High School choir got a “Juke Box Hero” experience.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The choir got to perform on stage with the band “Foreigner.”

The 10-time platinum artists performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the DECC Tuesday.

“Foreigner” ended their set by bringing up the two advanced choirs from Duluth Denfeld.

The high schoolers got to perform the hit song “I Wanna Know What Love Is” with the band.

“The house lights were down so we could not see like how many people were actually there, and then midway through the song they turned the house lights up and it was just suddenly like 2000 people were staring at us, it was absolutely insane,” says Duluth Denfeld junior Lauryn Molitor.

Senior Lacey Osterlund states, “I feel extremely grateful to have had that opportunity to be able to perform on stage with a notable band because it was a really unique experience that I would love to experience again someday.”

Now, the choir is getting ready for the annual Denfeld Pops Concert, which is on May 26 at 7 p.m. in the Denfeld Auditorium.

Tickets are $5 and can be picked up at the door.

