Cloquet earns third straight victory over conference foe Hermantown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday afternoon at Braun Park, Cloquet hosted Hermantown in a conference clash, but with stellar pitching inside the circle, only one score was allowed as Cloquet beat Hermantown 1-0.
