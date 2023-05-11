City by City: Duluth, Soudan, Washburn

Reservations are now available for summer tours at state parks across Minnesota.
By Heidi Stang
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Duluth, MN- The Depot is hosting the STEAM Festival on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Music and Math. There will be stations geared at students ages K - 5 to encourage a love of learning in all areas. The Denfeld robotics team will be performing demonstrations in addition to, gardening stations, wildlife from the Lake Superior Zoo, music from the Duluth Symphony and so much more.

Soudan, MN- Reservations are now available for summer tours at state parks across Minnesota. The Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park is home to the state’s first iron ore mine. Unfortunately, the mine itself is still undergoing restoration but guests can still sign up for one-hour surface tours. Visitors will get to see the life of a miner in the 1800s as well as the process of creating steel. Reservations are required.

Washburn, WI- The 3rd annual Sound Cheq Music Fest will be back this summer. Held over Memorial Day Weekend four different venues will be hosting live music. Sound Cheq is hosted by The Stagenorth Groundlings with funding from the Chequamegon Bay Arts Council. There are weekend wristbands or day passes available.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

City by City is a daily segment that airs during the Northern News Now News at 4 p.m.
