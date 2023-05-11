Bulldogs’ Armani Carmickle accepts invite to Minnesota Vikings’ Mini-Camp
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After an illustrious career with UMD Football, wide receiver Armani Carmickle has an opportunity to advance to the NFL.
On Wednesday afternoon, Carmickle received and accepted an invitation the Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-Camp.
The fifth year and captain will join tight end Zach Ojile who also received an accepted an invite to Vikings Rookie Mini-Camp.
Carmickle completed his career at UMD with 2,201 receiving yards for 20 touchdowns in 31 games.
