1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing outside of Iron Range restaurant

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person is expected to be charged after police responded to a stabbing outside of an Iron Range restaurant Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, St. Louis County Deputies and nearby agencies responded to a report of a stabbing outside of the Adventures Restaurant in Mountain Iron.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, everyone involved ran from the scene before police arrived.

However, authorities eventually found both the victim and the suspect.

They were both taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Sheriff’s office spokespeople say the parties involved in the incident knew each other. The extent of the victim’s injuries was no immediately known.

Authorities did not say what led up to the incident.

The suspect is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail and is expected to be charged with second-degree assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.