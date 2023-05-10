Scattered chances for showers and storms continue this week!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see the skies clearing up a bit to become partly cloudy. Tonight we will remain partly cloudy with a chance of some patchy dense fog developing. After 7pm there will be some thunderstorms developing in Koochiching county and moving along the International Border. There’s a small chance of an isolated severe storm capable of large hail. There is a small chance of some Northern Lights tonight, but don’t get your hopes up for a crazy show. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with calm winds tonight.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy skies for much of the day, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will also be a chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s with light southerly winds. There will be a better chance of Northern Lights Thursday night, but cloud cover might prevent us from seeing them.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a 40% chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph, so expect some 40′s immediately by the lake.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s with east winds. Some inland highs will be in the 60′s. There is a 30% chance of showers, but models are not in good agreement. Winds will be east 10-20 gusting to 35mph.

