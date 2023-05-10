Nurse Appreciation: Two Northlanders helping patients battle and beat cancer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the country, many people are taking time to honor the contributions of medical professionals for National Nurses Week.

But after three-plus years of the pandemic, nursing is a profession many people are considering leaving for good.

For Jessica Seeley, long before working in healthcare, she had a passion for simply caring for others.

“I always loved helping people even when I was really young. I remember in elementary school, always helping like some of the disabled kids and befriending them and helping them out to classes and things. I enjoyed that,” said Seeley, a registered nurse for St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center.

The Duluth native has been a nurse at the center for 16 years.

It may not be a job for everyone.

“I mean, obviously you give a lot of bad news working here,” Seeley said.

But for Seeley nursing has many rewards.

“It’s knowing that you can make a difference in their life, even during this difficult time in their life, and that gives me joy,” Seeley said.

It’s a profession that may have a shrinking workforce.

A recent survey from medical staffing company A.M.N. Healthcare found three in ten registered nurses are likely to leave the field due to hardships they faced during the pandemic.

Seeley credits the team she works with at St. Luke’s as one reason she’ll be a lifelong nurse.

“All the places I’ve worked, I’ve never worked with a better group of people and that really makes a big difference on wanting to come to work every day,” Seeley said.

“She was actually the nurse that trained me in,” said Maria Zangs, a fellow registered nurse at St. Luke’s Regional Cancer Center.

Seeley is a friend and mentor to Zangs.

“She is an amazing nurse. She’s always willing to jump in teach anything, help anybody with anything,” Zangs said.

Like Seeley, Zangs also felt a call to care for people from a young age.

“I think I was kind of born that way. I’ve always liked to help others,” Zangs said.

It’s a calling that may become a family tradition.

“I see it in one of my daughters as well,” Zangs said.

And though cancer can be a scary diagnosis, Seeley is up for the challenge of helping people battle and beat it.

“It’s always rewarding when you can see the positives, the good news, and that people are in remission or have beat their cancers,” Seeley said.

National Nurses Week coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale who many credit with founding modern nursing.

