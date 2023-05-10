MSHSL baseball: Esko and Duluth Marshall pick up home wins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon, both the Eskomos and Hilltoppers looked to keep their win streak alive.

Esko hosted Hibbing and finished with dominant 12-2 victory of the Bluejackets. Meanwhile, Duluth Marshall defeated Proctor 6-1.

