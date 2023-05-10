MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS: Last-minute ways to celebrate Northland Moms

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mother’s Day is May 13, and there’s still time to get Mom the perfect, local gift.

Nikki Karnowski, of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting and Training, gave her recommendations to Northern News Now for local ways to celebrate Mom.

Among them include local eateries, shops and even a photo shoot with the matriarch of the family.

1. Pamper Mom

One of the most common gifts for moms are cosmetics that they can enjoy all year round.

Karnowski recommends two brands that are local to Duluth.

Duluth Miel has lip balms, lotions, soaps, honey and candles.

Mix Cosmetiques has locally made soaps and bath bombs, in addition to workshops to make you own! The shop is located at 2301 Woodland Ave in Duluth.



2. For the coffee sipping Mom.

There are many local coffee shops in the Northland, but one tat gives back is Yellow Bike Coffee in Duluth.

They have coffee, new coffee mugs, and your favorite handcrafted syrup.

8% of the proceeds of the coffee sold goes to the foundation listed on the bag -- and you can listen to a podcast by scanning it with your phone.

They have a new shop located in the AirPark and Fitger’s locations.

You can also pick up gift cards that can be sent electronically if you are really a procrastinator at yellowbike.coffee While you are at Yellow Bike you can also get something a little more personalized for mom from Stardust & Clay , a local jewelry maker in Duluth.



3. The mom who loves selfies.

If you’re looking for a way to capture those special moments with mom, look no further than Berini Photography.

Berini Photography is offering, “Minis with Mom.” You can reach out to her for more information by email at: beriniphotography@gmail.com

4. The adventure seeker.

Some moms like to live life on the edge.

There’s now a cool way to experience Minnesota just with a deck of cards.

You can find the “Minnesota Bucket List” cards at Reach International Outfitters

4. Classic floral arrangements.

“Every mom loves flowers,” Karnowski said.

Flora North has a few special flower arrangements for your mom or mother figure in your life.

The two featured on Northern News Now are Blissful Spring and Sunnyside.

You can find their website here

A few other local stores to check out include:

Duluth Studio Market - 512 N 45th Ave E

Hucklebeary - 218 E Superior St

Two Loons - 2025 W Superior St

Bailey Builds - 5727 Grand Ave

