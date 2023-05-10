Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk commits to UMD Hockey

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday afternoon, exciting news came out of Bulldog Country when a familiar name announced his commitment to Bulldog Hockey.

Aaron Pionk announced today via Twitter he has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Honored to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth! I’d like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, family and friends that have helped get me where I am today! #godogs 🐶 pic.twitter.com/37NgO7vPfe — Aaron Pionk (@AaronPionk) May 9, 2023

The Hermantown graduate originally committed to Minnesota State University Mankato. But, soon after Mike Hastings left the program to go to The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pionk was granted a release from his letter of intent.

The 20-year-old spent the last two seasons in the USA Junior Hockey League, spending last year with the Minnesota Wilderness and this season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Aaron is the son of longtime hockey coach Scott Pionk and the younger brother to UMD alum Neal Pionk who plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

Pionk will be one of six Hermantown Hawks to be on the Bulldogs roster for the 2023-24 season.

