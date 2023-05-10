Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk commits to UMD Hockey

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday afternoon, exciting news came out of Bulldog Country when a familiar name announced his commitment to Bulldog Hockey.

Aaron Pionk announced today via Twitter he has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Hermantown graduate originally committed to Minnesota State University Mankato. But, soon after Mike Hastings left the program to go to The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pionk was granted a release from his letter of intent.

The 20-year-old spent the last two seasons in the USA Junior Hockey League, spending last year with the Minnesota Wilderness and this season with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Aaron is the son of longtime hockey coach Scott Pionk and the younger brother to UMD alum Neal Pionk who plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

Pionk will be one of six Hermantown Hawks to be on the Bulldogs roster for the 2023-24 season.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
No Mow May is a no-go
University of Minnesota research finds “No Mow May” inefficient
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
MSOP Moose Lake Facility
Client assaults 4 staff members at MSOP’s Moose Lake facility, union speaks out

Latest News

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Boys volleyball to become official high school sport in Minnesota
Proctor Softball
Proctor defeats Grand Rapids 5-0
Hall of Fame pitcher Rube Waddell ended his career in Virginia, MN
Holding On To History: Eccentric MLB legend ended career with Iron Range team
UMD Softball
Bulldogs earn 7th seed in Central Region of NCAA Tournament