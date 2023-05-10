Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people were injured in a townhome on Madison’s far west side on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department. Nineteen crews responded to the six-unit building, and many of them remained on the scene well into the night.

The blast forced the closure of a stretch of South Gammon Road, a west side artery, until after midnight.

Among the four who were injured, one was taken to the hospital by firefighters, while three others went there on their own, the MFD report indicated.

The fire department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the gutted homes enough for search teams to begin looking for any trapped victims. At 10:30 p.m., they were able to confirm no one was still inside the structure and no other injuries have been reported.

Condo explosion caught on Ring Doorbell camera

Fire Chief Chris Carbon noted there was never a fire as a result of the blast. As crews worked on building support, electricity and natural gas lines were shut off.

One of the units is believed to be the origin of the explosion and Carbon said at least six units were affected. Carbon said the entire building is uninhabitable. Along with the residents of a nearby eight-unit building that was also damaged, a total of 21 people were displaced by the explosion.

The department’s Occupant Services Unit is at the scene to make sure that the families affected are provided shelter. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side (WMTV)

Building collapse in Madison (Edward Brown)

Gail Rychlowski said her items flew off the walls and shelves at the time of the explosion, which is when she got up and ran out of her home. She also saw neighbors leaving the area.

“I think that it’s tragic,” Rychlowski said. “I know obviously I had about a lot of my things that blew up, but I’ve got my life and that’s what’s important.”

Neighbor Tony Sandoval said he was inside his apartment located around the corner from the condominium at the time of the explosion. He said he saw the incident happen on his Ring camera and felt it in his home.

“I wanted to know if everyone is okay,” Sandoval said. “I saw a kid walking down the street crying, I was like ‘oh my god did anyone get hit’ or anything.’ Yeah, from that moment then more and more neighbors started coming outside and it was kind of hectic and chaotic.”

More from the scene. Talked to a neighbor two houses away that says it blew items off her wall. Details to come… pic.twitter.com/AhJdDZeGeZ — Mark McPherson (@NewsMarkMcP) May 10, 2023

Firefighters had rescued three pets in their original response. They had been on the lookout for the fourth, who was eventually found around 11 p.m., MFD noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.