Evers signs carjacking, reckless driving penalty bills

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a pair of bipartisan bills that increase the penalties for carjacking and reckless driving
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a pair of bipartisan bills Friday that would increase penalties for carjacking and reckless driving.

The bills come as part of a Republican-backed push to crack down on dangerous driving across the state but particularly in Milwaukee, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson has called rising rates of reckless driving a crisis. Evers signed the legislation at a Milwaukee church.

The first bill designates carjacking as a formal crime. Until now, someone who uses force or threatens to use force to steal a vehicle can be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The bill raises the maximum sentence from 40 years in prison to 60 years. Anyone who steals a car by force without using a weapon will still face up to 15 years in prison.

The other bill doubles the fines and forfeitures for reckless driving. The range will increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense to $1,000 for a subsequent offense. The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm will increase to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm will face up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

Evers signed another bill in April that allows local governments to impound unsafe drivers’ vehicles.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Earnest Carlson
Iron Range man charged with setting wildfire
Superior School District
Superior school board looking to fill vacant seat after member resigns
MSOP Moose Lake Facility
Client assaults 4 staff members at MSOP’s Moose Lake facility, union speaks out

Latest News

Mining company wins approval for drilling in Wisconsin
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the...
Wisconsin election officials want to revive ‘critical’ plan
Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Wisconsin judge revives complaint over 2020 fake electors