Evers signs carjacking, reckless driving penalty bills

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a pair of bipartisan bills Friday that would increase penalties for carjacking and reckless driving.

The bills come as part of a Republican-backed push to crack down on dangerous driving across the state but particularly in Milwaukee, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson has called rising rates of reckless driving a crisis. Evers signed the legislation at a Milwaukee church.

he first bill designates carjacking as a formal crime. Until now, someone who uses force or threatens to use force to steal a vehicle can be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The bill raises the maximum sentence from 40 years in prison to 60 years. Anyone who steals a car by force without using a weapon will still face up to 15 years in prison.

The other bill doubles the fines and forfeitures for reckless driving. The range will increase to a maximum of $400 for a first offense to $1,000 for a subsequent offense. The maximum fine for reckless driving that causes bodily harm will increase to $4,000. Reckless drivers who cause great bodily harm will face up to six years in prison, up from the current maximum of three-and-a-half years.

Evers signed another bill in April that allows local governments to impound unsafe drivers’ vehicles.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Earnest Carlson
Iron Range man charged with setting wildfire
20-year-old man found dead after kayaking incident in Lake County
Superior School District
Superior school board looking to fill vacant seat after member resigns

Latest News

Road construction
Construction to begin Monday for highway 63 in Hayward
Michael Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol, Tuesday, May 9,...
Minnesota prepares for near-total ban on ‘forever chemicals’
Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site will have panning available on a limited schedule during the...
Mining company wins approval for drilling in Wisconsin
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota lawmakers reach deal for free college tuition