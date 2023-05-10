Construction to begin Monday for highway 63 in Hayward

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Culvert replacement is set to begin on US 63 in Hayward.

Governor Tony Evers signed a $585,100 contract with contractor McCabe Construction Inc. of Eau Claire for a culvert replacement project on US 63 in Hayward.

The contract was signed to invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system.

Project construction is set to begin on Monday, May 15.

WisDOT officials state the existing culvert between California Avenue and Davis Avenue, which carries Smith Lake Creek, is undersized and cannot withstand high-flow conditions.

To address this, the WisDOT project will:

  • Replace the culvert with two concrete elliptical culvert structures.
  • Install new apron end walls with heavy riprap.
  • Replace storm sewer, disturbed pavement, sidewalk, and signs.

In addition to this work, the city is completing some related culvert work and installing a new water main.

During construction, US 63 will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, May 16, with the following detours:

  • Cars and local traffic: WIS 27, Railroad Street, and WIS 77.
  • Truck traffic: US 53 and WIS 77.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in late June.

