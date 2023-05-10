City by City: Hibbing, Cloquet, Washburn County

Hibbing, MN- Local law enforcement is coming together for the 2nd annual Kids, Cops and Cars event. The free event invites the community to come out and meet local agencies and see law enforcement K9s in action. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Hibbing Police Department are hosting the event which will also feature 10 other agencies. There will also be drone demonstrations, cars to explore and free gift bags. Kids, Cops and Cars will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at the Hibbing Memorial Building from 4:30 - 7 p.m.

Cloquet, MN- The city is hosting a clean-up event next week with several other local organizations. On Wednesday, May 17 volunteers are invited to the Cloquet Riverfront Area Clean-Up at Dunlap Island Park. The first 100 volunteers to pre-register will receive a free t-shirt and there will be a free dinner afterward. The event will be held rain or shine, so volunteers are asked to dress accordingly. There will be disposable gloves for those who need them.

Washburn County, WI- The county’s mass notification system has received a few upgrades. Called CodeRED, the emergency notification system is available to all residents to be alerted via phone call, text or email of local events that may impact their safety or other urgent information. The service is now available in Spanish. Additionally, for those who are not already enrolled, you can now join via text.

