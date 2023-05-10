Chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with clearing skies in the afternoon to become partly cloudy. There will be a chance of some early morning showers, but a only a slight chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and mid-70′s! Although, it will be cooler immediately by Lake Superior. There is the opportunity for some storms across the borderland tonight and tomorrow and some stray storms could be strong to severe in nature with large hail being the main threat.

Thursday: We will likely start out with some patchy dense fog Thursday morning. The rest of the day we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with south winds 5-10mph.

Friday: An east wind will return on Friday to bring cooler temperatures around the lake that will stick around as he head towards the weekend. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some lower 70′s inland. There will be a slight chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

