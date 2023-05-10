20-year-old man found dead after kayaking incident in Lake County

By Northern News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE COUNTY, MN-- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 20-year-old man who died in an apparent kayaking incident Friday.

Authorities identified the victim Wednesday as Saunder Strong, who is originally from Minneapolis and had been living and working in Lutsen.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they got a call shortly before 12 p.m. Friday about an empty red kayak that was seen floating down the Caribou River just up from a parking lot.

A team from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and State Park Rangers from Tettegouche State Park searched the water and shoreline around the area before finding the victim’s body on the shore shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

There was no immediate word on what led up to his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

