Warmer, mainly dry condtions prevail for now

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: We will start our Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies in the morning, but mostly cloudy to partly sunny prevail as we head through the afternoon. However, there could be a few stray hit or miss rain showers throughout the course of the day. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s inland. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is the opportunity for some showers and thunder storms, but it looks like those are generally limited to the most to the first half of our Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday climb into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s for most. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: For Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few stray hit or miss rain showers. Highs will be in the 70s with southerly winds between 5-10 MPH.

