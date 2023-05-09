Superior school board looking to fill vacant seat after member resigns

Superior School District
Superior School District
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Superior’s Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat after a member stepped down.

School board member Michael Meyer decided to step down from the board due to scheduling conflicts and new professional responsibilities.

Since his seat is now empty, the School District of Superior is now accepting applications for the position.

Candidates who are interested must submit a letter to School Board President Steve Olson by Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

Letters can be dropped off at the Superior Administrative Office, 3025 Tower Avenue, or by email here.

The letter should include:

  • Biography of the candidate
  • Government, Civic, or other board representative experience
  • Why is the candidate interested in the position?
  • What the candidate hopes to accomplish as a School Board member?

“Being a school board member comes with many responsibilities, but what matters most is providing the best education and environment for our students,” said Olson. “Everything we do is for them, and we want a candidate who wants to positively impact our students’ future.”

After the deadline, the Board of Education will have a special meeting on Wednesday, May 31 to conduct candidate interviews.

They will then vote to determine who will fill the vacant seat.

The selected person will hold the position until the 2024 spring election.

For more information, you can contact School Board Deputy Clerk Anne Schultz at (715) 394-8710.

