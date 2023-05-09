Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

MN Legislators rename section of highway for Prince
MN Legislators rename section of highway for Prince(Quinn Gorham)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park recording studios.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign the bill that dedicates the roadway formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5 to Prince. Now, the stretch of road in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be named the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs of the purple signs that will soon go up along the road.

After touring Paisley Park on Tuesday, Walz described Prince as a “global icon” and “creative genius.” The governor said this is the “coolest bill signing” he’s ever done.

For Minnesotans, Prince is “part of our shared cultural identity that really does transcend generations,” Walz said, adding that the highway dedication is just “a small recognition” of Prince and a gift to Minnesota.

“I for one am just incredibly grateful to be a part of this celebration. But like so many Minnesotans, I’m just proud that Prince called Minnesota home,” Walz said.

Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world to Chanhassen. It’s also where Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. The 65,000-square-foot complex is now a museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recoding studio.

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He created hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
No Mow May is a no-go
University of Minnesota research finds “No Mow May” inefficient
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
MSOP Moose Lake Facility
Client assaults 4 staff members at MSOP’s Moose Lake facility, union speaks out
Police lights
2 men hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Superior

Latest News

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Boys volleyball to become official high school sport in Minnesota
Police lights
Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield
Superior School District
Superior school board looking to fill vacant seat after member resigns
Location of the 1.4 miles of Hwy 23 to be repaved from Hwy 39 in Gary New Duluth to Perch Lake.
Highway 23 construction near Gary New Duluth to start May 15