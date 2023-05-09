Police: Cook County woman dies after rock went through windshield

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Harbors Police have confirmed that the woman who was injured when a rock went through her windshield on Highway 61 Friday has died.

Police shared that update during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Kay Spielman, 46, a Cook County resident, was driving there around 2 p.m. Friday.

At some point, a rock about the size of a fastpitch softball hit her car’s hood, went through her windshield, and hit her, according to police.

Bystanders found her bleeding and slumped over in her vehicle. They tried to help her until first responders arrived.

She was taken to the hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

Police say Spielman was a mother, sister, daughter and a very caring and giving person.

They also said she is a registered organ donor, and her organs will go to someone in need.

“The caring and giving of Kay Spielman will live on for others in need,” Two Harbors Police Chief said.

Police are still investigating exactly how the rock hit the windshield, but they called it an “isolated and unfortunate event.”

They do not believe it was thrown.

Police are continuing their investigation into exactly what happened to provide answers for her family.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Two Harbors Police at (218) 834-5566.

