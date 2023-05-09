Highway 23 construction near Gary New Duluth to start May 15

Location of the 1.4 miles of Hwy 23 to be repaved from Hwy 39 in Gary New Duluth to Perch Lake.
Location of the 1.4 miles of Hwy 23 to be repaved from Hwy 39 in Gary New Duluth to Perch Lake.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The resurfacing project for Highway 23 is set to start next week.

MnDOT will start construction on Highway 23 between Gary New Duluth and Perch Lake on Monday, May 15.

Work includes pavement replacement, culvert work, guardrails, and ADA pedestrian ramps.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the project.

In addition, it will be controlled by a temporary signal system.

MnDOT officials say the work is expected to last through August 12.

After MnDOT’s project, the Minnesota DNR will be completing work at Perch Lake.

The construction will also require a signal-controlled single-lane bypass.

For additional information on the project, click here.

