Duluth City Council approves use of ARP funds to avoid budget cuts

DULUTH, MN. -- After several months of disagreements, Duluth City Councilors were faced with a heavy decision Monday night.

“We are going to be voting on a proposal from the mayor’s office to restore funding that the council voted to reduce from the property tax bill last year,” said Duluth City Councilor, Arik Forsman.

This vote comes weeks after Mayor Emily Larson approached the council, requesting they approve the use of American Rescue Plan funds to avoid budget cuts across city departments, including police and fire.

“The council just decided to cut 1%, we didn’t say where it had to come from,” said Forsman. “The mayor’s office decided to cut quite a bit of that from our public safety departments.”

At the council meeting, Forsman voted to approve the use of ARP funds. He said that he wanted to protect city services but felt like the situation was concerning.

“As councilors, we are essentially now backed into a corner where we have to decide whether or not to restore that funding with this one-time money,” said Forsman. “It is not a best practice.”

City Councilor Roz Rondorf doesn’t like it either, and voted against using pandemic relief money.

“It’s a deferral, we are going to have to pay that back now in the next levy,” said Randorf. “This is why I didn’t think it was a good plan.”

Randorf said the mayor’s request was untimely and problematic.

“As a person, I have about two and a half decades of experience in managing budgets. I can tell you that no one would wait four months into the fiscal year to make cuts,” said Randorf.

After discussion, the council approved using ARP funds, with Randorf being the only “no” vote.

But Randorf said she was not voting against funding public safety departments.

“My no tonight is about this process, it was about the lack of transparency, it was about the entire way this whole thing went down,” said Randorf.

Some councilors had said they wanted to instead fill the budget cap with local government aid from the state.

We did reach out to Mayor Larson for an interview, but she declined our request.

