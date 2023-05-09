City by City: Carlton, SLC Depot, Red Cliff

Carlton, MN- The Drug Prevention Coalition is hosting a free community event Tuesday, May 9. The Lion Heart Experience is a musical and visual art performance and speaker group that visits schools nationwide, placing a spotlight on identity and worth. The Carlton stop is part of a more extensive tour they’ve been doing across Northeastern Minnesota. They also have visits planned in Hermantown and Proctor. Tuesday’s event will be held at the Carlton School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is preferred but not required.

St. Louis County Depot- The Depot Foundation is hosting the 2023 Circle of Friends Arts and Culture Awards celebration on Tuesday, May 9. The annual event will be held starting at 5 p.m. at The Depot. The celebration includes live music and a reception. The awards are for Community Enrichment, Community Initiative, Artist, Historic Preservation and Lifetime Artist. Additionally, the late Mimi Parker from the band Low will be among the honorees for this year’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Red Cliff- Election results are in from last week’s primary election. On the ballot were the Chairperson and Treasurer seats. Two people for each role now advance to the general election. Christopher Boyd and Nicole Boyd were the top vote-getters for Chairperson. Stephanie Defoe-Haskins and Laura Gordon received the most votes for Treasurer. They now advance to the general election on July 4. Also on the ballot will be three At-Large seats. Those interested in running have until June 19 to file.

