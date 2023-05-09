Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Tonight there will be a 40% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40′s with calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with clearing skies in the afternoon to become partly cloudy. There will be a chance of some early morning showers, but a only a slight chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and mid-70′s! Although, it will be cooler immediately by the lake.

THURSDAY: We will likely start out with some patchy dense fog Thursday morning. The rest of the day we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with south winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: An east wind will return on Friday to bring cooler temperatures around the lake. Highs will be int eh 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some lower 70′s inland. There will be a slight chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

