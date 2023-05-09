Bulldogs earn 7th seed in Central Region of NCAA Tournament

By Alexis Beckett
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Coming off their first NSIC Tournament win since 2002, the UMD Softball team will go dancing as the 7th seed in the Central Region.

The Bulldogs will travel to Missouri to face the No. 2 seed, Missouri Southern State. This is the Bulldogs first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and they’re coming in hot, outscoring their opponents in the NSIC Tournament 19-1 on the back of some very timely hitting and their ace Lauren Dixon.

After the selection show, Bulldogs head coach Lynn Anderson talked about the strength of the team saying, “We’ve talked about the mental aspect of the game, they recognize everyone is doing their best and for each other too, when you have a team coming in playing for each other anything is possible.”

