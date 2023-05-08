St. Louis County holding open house for proposed trail near new Rock Ridge School

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Public Works is holding an open house for a proposed trail near the new Rock Ridge School.

The organization will host a public open house to provide information and gather input on potential route options for a trail system to connect the urban area of Eveleth (west of Highway 53) and the Midway neighborhood to the new Rock Ridge School campus.

Last year, the county, worked with MnDOT, the City of Eveleth, the City of Virginia, Mesabi Trail, and Rock Ridge School, and conducted a survey to gauge community interest in developing a trail system.

Results showed a significant interest in making the trail system a reality.

Now, the county is moving to phase two of determining the best route for the trail system.

According to officials, a key focus of this study is exploring the best way to cross Highway 53.

Eveleth and Rock Ridge School trail study (Northern News Now)

The public open house will give people the opportunity to provide input through various activities and meet the project team.

Currently, funding has not been secured for the design or construction of the Eveleth and Rock Ridge School trail.

Officials say this is a planning-level study only.

The open house will be on Tuesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Athletic Commons at the new Rock Ridge High School, 1403 Progress Parkway in Virginia.

Signs will be posted on the school campus to guide people to the parking lot.

Anyone unable to attend the open house can still learn more about the project and provide input online by taking the survey and adding comments to the study map.

You can also contact the St. Louis County Public Works Traffic Engineer Vic Lund at (218) 625-3873 or by email.

The deadline to provide input on the trail route options is June 30, 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.